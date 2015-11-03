Nov 3 Daheng New Epoch Technology Inc

* Says owner Zheng Suzhen is mother of Xu Xiang who is under investigation by authorities

* Says Zheng Suzhen not involved in daily operation and Xu Xiang did not hold any post in the company

* Says company operating normally

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OkJc2b

