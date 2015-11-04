(Corrects to remove the word 'exclusive' from paragraph 1)

Nov 4 Verizon Communications Inc signed a deal with the National Basketball Association to bring daily league highlights to Verizon's new mobile video streaming app Go90, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The deal, which is expected to be announced Wednesday morning, will also bring new original series and give GO90 access to some live games, the paper said. (nyti.ms/1NcYEHy)

With the agreement, Verizon will now be the official wireless provider of the NBA, the newspaper said.

Also, the company will become the title partner of the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest and a partner of the NBA Draft, NYT said.

Verizon, in October, launched its mobile video app "GO90" with more than 8,000 titles available to users as well as over 35 exclusive original series.

The U.S. wireless carrier also said the exclusive original series count on Go90 is likely to double by year-end.

Verizon and NBA could not be reached immediately for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)