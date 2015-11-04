BRIEF-Bank of Qingdao says FY profit RMB2.089 bln, up 15.15 pct
* Fy net profit amounted to RMB2.089 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of RMB275 million or 15.15%
(Adds company forecast) Nov 4 (Reuters)- Traders Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 1.15 742 mln 2.93
(+54.9 pct) (-50.3 pct) (+25.2 pct) Net Revenues 1.15 738 mln
(+55.1 pct) (-50.4 pct) Operating 18 mln loss 441 mln 10 mln Recurring 61 mln loss 452 mln 40 mln Net 31 mln loss 357 mln 10 mln EPS 0.52 yen loss 6.51 yen 0.16 yen EPS Diluted 0.51 yen Ann Div NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NOTE - Traders Holdings Co Ltd is an online brokerage.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8704.T
LAGOS, March 24 Nigeria's overnight lending rate rose as high as 100 percent this week after the central bank withdrew naira liquidity to offset dollar purchases, but it fell sharply on Friday as the government disbursed budget funds through the banking system.