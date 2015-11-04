BRIEF-Postal Savings Bank Of China says FY profit RMB39.80 bln vs RMB34.86 bln
* Fy net interest income RMB157,586 million versus RMB179,259 million
Nov 4 Beijing Airport High-tech Park Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RuGepx
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Fy net interest income RMB157,586 million versus RMB179,259 million
WASHINGTON, March 24 The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday cleared the way for a contentious debate on legislation to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a more limited federal healthcare insurance program.