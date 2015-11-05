(Refiles to add link)

Nov 5 SAIC Motor Corp Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 15 billion yuan ($2.36 billion) in private placement of shares to fund new energy car, other projects

* Says trading of shares to resume on Nov 6

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XRFzSW; bit.ly/1kcfKyO

($1 = 6.3433 Chinese yuan renminbi)