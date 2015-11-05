** Standard Chartered shares off more than 3 pct, one of the top FTSE-100 losers, after fresh broker downgrade

** Natixis cuts TP to 530p from 648p, rating "reduce"

** Bank on Tuesday said it plans to cut 15,000 jobs and raise $5.1 bln by selling new shares

** StanChart posted a 5th successive quarter of revenue fall this week and scrapped its dividend

** Brokers largely retaining a grim prognosis for StanChart. ROE targets for the year have nearly halved this year, according to StarMine

** Stock amongst the top blue-chip losers, underperforming a 0.5 pct drop on the Stoxx 600 Banks Index

