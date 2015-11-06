UPDATE 1-Newly merged First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rise in debut trade
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
Nov 6 Gemdale Corp
* Says contract sales at 5.8 billion yuan ($912.98 million) in October
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MntAbY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3528 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, April 2 Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.