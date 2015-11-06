Peru seeks more international aid to cope with extreme floods
* Peru to auction reconstruction contracts in August or September
** Stocks of UK miners fall as the dollar rallies post the bigger-than-expected rise in NFP data in October, signalling the U.S. Fed may hike interest rates next month
** Non-farm payrolls increased by 271,000, compared with 142,000 in Sept and above the 180,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected
** Dollar index hits 6-1/2 month high following jobs report, making dollar-priced metals costlier for non-US investors
** Rio Tinto, BHP, Antofagasta, Glencore, Anglo American biggest casualties on Britain's FTSE 100, all down between 1-6 pct
** Stoxx 600 Basic Resources index down c.3 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Peru to auction reconstruction contracts in August or September
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.