** Stocks of UK miners fall as the dollar rallies post the bigger-than-expected rise in NFP data in October, signalling the U.S. Fed may hike interest rates next month

** Non-farm payrolls increased by 271,000, compared with 142,000 in Sept and above the 180,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected

** Dollar index hits 6-1/2 month high following jobs report, making dollar-priced metals costlier for non-US investors

** Rio Tinto, BHP, Antofagasta, Glencore, Anglo American biggest casualties on Britain's FTSE 100, all down between 1-6 pct

** Stoxx 600 Basic Resources index down c.3 pct