Nov 9 The board of Britain's National Grid PLC is weighing up options for its four gas distribution networks across the country, which may attract 10 billion pounds ($15.06 billion), the Sunday Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks are at an early stage, and the board may choose to reject an outright sale and opt for piecemeal deals or selling a stake, the Sunday Times said. (thetim.es/1Hox8KJ)

Sale of the grid's gas distribution networks may attract interest from Canadian pension funds and Asian sovereign wealth funds, as well as dedicated infrastructure firms, the paper said.

National Grid could not be reached immediately for a comment outside regular UK business hours. ($1 = 0.6642 pounds) (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)