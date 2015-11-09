BRIEF-NeoPhotonics announces CFO departure
* Company has retained an executive search firm to identify a successor CFO
Nov 9 (Reuters) Impress Holdings, Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year Year
to March 31, 2016 to March 31, 2016
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.40 - 10.70 10.10 - 10.30 Operating Recurring 0 mln - 150 mln loss 50 mln - 50 mln Net loss 100 mln - 50 mln loss 100 mln - 0 mln EPS loss 3.00 yen - 1.50 yen loss 3.00 yen - 0.00 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9479.T
* Company has retained an executive search firm to identify a successor CFO
FRANKFURT, April 6 Silicon Valley online education start-up Udacity is spinning off a company that will develop self-driving taxis, taking aim at the likes of Uber Technologies Inc, the company said on Thursday.
* Wecast Network- on March 31, co through PRC unit entered into equity agreement with Shanghai Pulse Consulting Co Ltd - SEC filing