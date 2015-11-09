BRIEF-Voxx Electronics enters agreement with AAMP of America to acquire Rosen Electronics products
* VOXX Electronics enters purchase agreement with AAMP of America to acquire Rosen Electronics products
Nov 9 Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd
* Says got $105 million in upfront payment from Janssen for technology transfer for diabetes, obesity drug
* Says could get up to $810 million in additional payments from Janssen if certain milestones met Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
* VOXX Electronics enters purchase agreement with AAMP of America to acquire Rosen Electronics products
WASHINGTON, April 6 A federal judge in Detroit said on Thursday he plans to name former FBI director Robert Mueller to oversee nearly $1 billion in Takata Corp restitution funds as part of a U.S. Justice Department settlement.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: