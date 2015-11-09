Nov 9 Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd

* R. K. Sharma, executive director (finance) would take up the responsibility of CFO Source text: With reference to the earlier letter dated September 16, 2015, regarding resignation of the CFO of the Company w.e.f. September 15, 2015, Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd has now informed BSE that the Mr. R.K.Sharma, Executive Director (Finance) would take up the responsibility of the CFO of the Company as approved in the Board meeting held on November 06, 2015 in terms of the Listing Agreement. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)