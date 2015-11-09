BRIEF-FB Financial Corporation expands board of directors
* FB Financial Corp - Expanded board to ten members from seven members
Nov 9 (Reuters) -
* U.S. President Barack Obama opens his official Faceboook account; sends his first post on climate change Source: (on.fb.me/1Pl1u3n)
* Wecast Network- on March 31, co through PRC unit entered into equity agreement with Shanghai Pulse Consulting Co Ltd - SEC filing
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. reports fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results