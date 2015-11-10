* Cuts 2015 loan growth target to 2 pct from 4-5 pct
* Aims for loan growth of 3 pct in 2016
* Expects more upside of NPLs next year
BANGKOK, Thailand Nov 10 Krung Thai Bank
, Thailand's second largest lender, has cut its 2015
loan growth target as the bank is more cautious on lending amid
slowing economic growth and rising bad debts, its president
Vorapak Tanyawong said on Tuesday.
This was the second time state-controlled Krung Thai, which
is the country's largest state bank, cut its lending target
after bad debts jumped to the highest level since 2010.
Krung Thai now expected lending to grow just 2.0 percent
this year, lower than earlier target of 4-5 percent. Loan growth
in 2016 will be about the same as the GDP growth forecast of 3
percent, Vorapak told reporters.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 4.03 percent of total
lending at end of September after the bank booked 23 billion
baht ($640.85 million) loans to Sahaviriya Steel Industries
as NPLs in the third quarter.
Vorapak said NPLs had already peaked and should be steady at
around 4 percent for the rest of this year, but warned that the
volatility in the global economy could spill over into the Thai
economy.
Krung Thai, like other major Thai banks, posted lower
earnings this year as it booked higher provisions to reflect
rising bad debt in a weak economy.
($1 = 35.8900 baht)
