UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 (Reuters) IVY Cosmetics Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year Year
to March 31, 2016 to March 31, 2016
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.00 - 5.30 5.00 - 5.30 Operating 600 mln - 700 mln 500 mln - 600 mln Recurring 600 mln - 700 mln 500 mln - 600 mln Net 300 mln - 400 mln 250 mln - 320 mln EPS 15.13 yen - 20.17 yen 12.61 yen - 16.14 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4918.T
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.