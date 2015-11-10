BRIEF-Shop Apotheke Europe FY revenues up at 177.4 mln euros
* Revenues increased by 41% to 177.4 million euros ($192.39 million) in 2016
(Adds company forecast) Nov 10 (Reuters)- Impress Holdings, Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 5.26 4.96 10.40 - 10.70
(+6.1 pct) (-1.3 pct) Operating 133 mln 10 mln Recurring 134 mln 30 mln 0 mln - 150 mln
(+346.4 pct) Net 20 mln loss 83 mln loss 100 mln - 50 mln EPS 0.62 yen loss 2.46 yen loss 3.00 yen - 1.50 yen EPS Diluted 0.62 yen Ann Div 0.50 yen 0.50 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 0.50 yen 0.50 yen NOTE - Impress Holdings, Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9479.T
