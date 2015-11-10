UPDATE 2-China Jan-Feb industrial profits surge 32 pct as commodity prices rally
* Strong raw materials prices driving best profit growth in years
Nov 10 Focus Technology Co Ltd
* Says board approves to invest $5.5 million in U.S. Tri Holdings
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Mx1HOF
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Strong raw materials prices driving best profit growth in years
March 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.