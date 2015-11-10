BRIEF-NPT LTD to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group
* NPT LTD - further to its announcement of 3 March 2017, it expects to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/US/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canada -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canadienne (French language) -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview of the next trading day - type DAY/US in a news browser if you are an Eikon user or type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user
* NPT LTD - further to its announcement of 3 March 2017, it expects to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 24 A leading Hong Kong real estate agent said on Friday that some banks it works with would no longer accept payments for property transactions in the city through China's state-backed UnionPay, the mainland's biggest bank card provider.