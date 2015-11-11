Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Adds missing data. Forecast figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS)) Nov 11 (Reuters)- Hotto Link Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.83 735 mln 2.41
(+148.8 pct) (+10.2 pct) (+134.3 pct) Operating loss 106 mln 93 mln loss 31 mln
(-17.0 pct) Recurring loss 164 mln 93 mln
(-15.3 pct) Net loss 179 mln 40 mln loss 124 mln
(-26.0 pct) EPS loss 18.29 yen 4.17 yen loss 12.60 yen EPS Diluted 3.99 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Hotto Link Inc.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3680.T
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order