New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Nov 11 Beijing Sinnet Technology
* Says unit signs contract worth up to 401.4 million yuan ($63.04 million) with Amazon's China unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QhCN87
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3672 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.