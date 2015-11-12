Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 12 Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC):
* Puts three-hour break on 4G auction after 0400 GMT, Takorn Tantasit, NBTC secretary-general, says in a news conference
* Auction attracts bids worth more than 74 billion baht ($2.07 Bln) for two licences
* Bidding resumes 0700 GMT Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.7600 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order