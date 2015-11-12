Nov 12 Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC):

* Puts three-hour break on 4G auction after 0400 GMT, Takorn Tantasit, NBTC secretary-general, says in a news conference

* Auction attracts bids worth more than 74 billion baht ($2.07 Bln) for two licences

* Bidding resumes 0700 GMT Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.7600 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)