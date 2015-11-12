UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds company forecast) Nov 12 (Reuters)- Kenkou Corp., Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 25.81 18.41 60.13
(+40.2 pct) (+101.0 pct) (+53.8 pct) Operating 1.52 78 mln 5.00
(+1838.4 pct) (+137.4 pct) Recurring 1.29 loss 15 mln 4.68
(+140.2 pct) Net 802 mln 221 mln 3.05
(+262.9 pct) (-84.8 pct) (+86.5 pct) EPS 6.36 yen 1.79 yen 24.16 yen EPS Diluted 6.35 yen Ann Div 2.50 yen 9.18 yen - 9.66 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 2.50 yen NOTE - Kenkou Corp., Inc.. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2928.SP
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.