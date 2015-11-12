BRIEF-VMware CEO Patrick Gelsinger's FY 2016 total compensation was $14.84 mln vs $14.4 mln in FY 2015 - SEC filing
Nov 12 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media Co Ltd
* Says signs MOU with Japan's Whiz Partners, CRI Middleware on games and related services
* Adage Capital Partners LP reports 9.48 percent passive stake in Mulesoft Inc as of March 17 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2naxkUr] Further company coverage: