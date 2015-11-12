Nov 12 Digital China Information Service Co Ltd

* Says revises down share issue size to up to 1.5 billion yuan ($235.56 million) from 3.6 billion yuan previously

* Says trading of shares to resume on Nov 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PpJjts; bit.ly/1WTEveW

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3677 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)