Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 12 Digital China Information Service Co Ltd
* Says revises down share issue size to up to 1.5 billion yuan ($235.56 million) from 3.6 billion yuan previously
* Says trading of shares to resume on Nov 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PpJjts; bit.ly/1WTEveW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3677 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order