BRIEF-Evolent Health announces launch of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health, Inc announces launch of secondary public offering of class a common stock
Nov 12 Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 570 million yuan ($89.50 million)in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects
* Says trading of shares to resume on November 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MLUfLf ; bit.ly/1OG4do7
($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* VTV Therapeutics Inc - on march 24, 2017,co borrowed $7.5 million representing second tranche under venture loan, security agreement dated Oct 28, 2016