Nov 12 Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 570 million yuan ($89.50 million)in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects

* Says trading of shares to resume on November 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MLUfLf ; bit.ly/1OG4do7

