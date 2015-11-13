Nov 13 Thailand's Total Access Communication :

* Has sufficient spectrum to provide 4G services despite not winning 1800MHz spectrum auction, it says in a statement

* Says on track to achieve target of 2.5 million 4G subscribers by end-2015

* Says continues to roll out 4G services on 1800MHz spectrum under a concession agreement with state-owned CAT Telecom Further company coverage: (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)