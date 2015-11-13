Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 13 Thailand's Total Access Communication :
* Has sufficient spectrum to provide 4G services despite not winning 1800MHz spectrum auction, it says in a statement
* Says on track to achieve target of 2.5 million 4G subscribers by end-2015
* Says continues to roll out 4G services on 1800MHz spectrum under a concession agreement with state-owned CAT Telecom Further company coverage: (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order