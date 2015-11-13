UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 13 (Reuters) Heki Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year Year Year
ended Sep 30, 2015 ended Sep 30, 2014 to Sep 30, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 1.02 1.03 1.06
(-1.8 pct) (+13.2 pct) (+4.6 pct) Operating 69 mln 119 mln 40 mln
(-42.1 pct) (+9.3 pct) (-41.1 pct) Recurring 66 mln 105 mln 32 mln
(-36.9 pct) (+0.7 pct) (-50.6 pct) Net 34 mln 30 mln 21 mln
(+14.2 pct) (-59.2 pct) (-37.8 pct) EPS 58.36 yen 51.10 yen 36.28 yen EPS Diluted 58.27 yen 51.00 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3039.T
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.