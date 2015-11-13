(Adds operating profit) Nov 13 (Reuters)- Aeon Financial Service Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 11.49 12.06

(-4.7 pct) (+186.2 pct) Operating 5.84 7.92

(-26.2 pct) Recurring 5.44 7.57

(-28.1 pct) Net 4.74 7.39

EPS 23.87 yen 36.76 yen Ann Div 60.00 yen 66.00 yen -Q2 div 28.00 yen 25.00 yen -Q4 div 35.00 yen 38.00 yen NOTE - Aeon Financial Service Co., Ltd..