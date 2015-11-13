BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities posts FY net profit of RMB 5.15 billion
* FY profit for year-attributable to owners rmb 5.15 billion versus rmb 9.84 billion
Nov 13 (Reuters) Global One Real Estate Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Sep 30, 2015 ended Mar 31, 2015 to Mar 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 3.89 5.27 4.05
(-26.1 pct ) (+32.2 pct ) (+4.0 pct ) Net 928 mln 2.09 990 mln
(-55.5 pct ) (+77.8 pct ) (+6.7 pct ) Div 5,289 yen 9,703 yen 5,600 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8958.T
