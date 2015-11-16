BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
Nov 16 (Reuters) Sekisui House Si Residential Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Sep 30, 2015 ended Mar 31, 2015 to Mar 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 6.41 6.29 6.46
(+2.0 pct ) (+12.4 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) Net 2.21 2.30 2.16
(-4.0 pct ) (+18.0 pct ) (-2.3 pct ) Div 2,122 yen 2,185 yen 2,120 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8973.T
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.