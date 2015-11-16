BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submission of appeal & request for stay to restore water disposal rights
* Canada energy partners announces submission of appeal & request for stay to restore water disposal rights
Nov 16 Shanghai Greencourt Investment Group Co Ltd
* Says it and unit plan to set up fund worth 200 million yuan ($31.40 million)to invest in properties in Washington DC
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1X1Lfrd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3700 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Avon products -cleveland apple investor voted its series c preferred stock in favor of electing chan galbato, steven mayer, michael sanford to board Source text (http://bit.ly/2omndOb) Further company coverage: