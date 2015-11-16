DAX nears record high as European shares march on
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
Nov 16 Huapont Life Sciences Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue 700 million yuan ($109.89 million) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HSU3c2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3700 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
* Investigation update regarding multistate outbreak of Shiga Toxin-Producing E. Coli O157:H7 infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand SoyNut Butter