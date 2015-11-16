Nov 16 Guangdong Shaoneng Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 3.2 billion yuan ($502.35 million)in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital and repay bank loans

* Says shares to resume trading on November 17

