UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Refiles to add link)
Nov 16 Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co Ltd
* Says units signs letter of intent in healthcare project worth 5 billion yuan ($784.93 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kYYiO3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3700 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.