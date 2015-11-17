BRIEF-Reig Jofre starts marketing of three drugs administered by injection
* Starts marketing of three new drugs administered by injection for hospital use
Nov 17 Lanzhou Foci Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says sold site in lanzhou city for 771.9 million yuan ($121.09 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QInaGb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3745 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Starts marketing of three new drugs administered by injection for hospital use
* FY loss of 23.6 million euros versus loss of 29.1 million euros year ago