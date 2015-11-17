BRIEF-United Internet sees EBITDA up by around 12 pct in 2017
* Increase in customer contracts of 1.00 million to 16.97 million
Nov 17 China South Publishing & Media Group Co Ltd
* Says to invest 450 million yuan ($70.58 million) in industry fund with Xiaoxiang Capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SUXl4L
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3757 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Increase in customer contracts of 1.00 million to 16.97 million
BERLIN, March 23 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday: