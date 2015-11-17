** British pub landlord group jumps c.5 pct, one of
the top gainers on FTSE-250 midcap index as FY results
show progress
** ETI, which has declined c.30 pct from its May high,
announced a major overhaul earlier this year in response to a
new tenant law that stands to hit profits
** "Selling underperforming assets into a buoyant property
market and transitioning into a hybrid pub manager-tied
commercial property-company should unlock significant value in
the long term," Panmure Gordon analyst writes in a note.
** FY profit before tax and exceptional items rose to 122
mln vs 121 mln stg last year, with LFL net income growth of 0.8
pct
** Co says current trading in line with expectations
** A tenth of the stock's avg 30-day vol through within
half-hour of trading
