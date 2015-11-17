Nov 17 Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd

* Says to set up unit with partner for performing stage project with investment about 700 million yuan ($109.77 million)

* Says its shares to resume trade on Nov 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1N8oSRz; bit.ly/1PLIycT

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3771 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)