Nov 17 Zhejiang Jingu Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 2.7 billion yuan ($423.39 million) in private placement of shares to fund car project

* Says trading of shares to resume on Nov 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1X49O6G; bit.ly/1HVfeKr

