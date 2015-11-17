Nov 17 Dongxing Securities Co Ltd

* Says revises down share issue size to 8 billion yuan ($1.25 billion) from 15 billion yuan previously

* Says shares to resume trading on Nov 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/20YXWro; bit.ly/1PxDR7T

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3771 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)