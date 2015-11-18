Nov 18 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd

* Says unit plans photovoltaic power station projects in Inner Mongolia with Apple, SunPower

* Says unit and partners plan to set up three project companies in Inner Mongolia with registered capital of 659.3 million yuan ($103.30 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HVjK0Q

