Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 18 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd
* Says unit plans photovoltaic power station projects in Inner Mongolia with Apple, SunPower
* Says unit and partners plan to set up three project companies in Inner Mongolia with registered capital of 659.3 million yuan ($103.30 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HVjK0Q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3821 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order