UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
** Delivery company UK Mail slumps to its lowest in almost three years after weak H1 results
** H1 profit before tax and exceptional items down 47 pct
** UKM says its expectations for the next financial year have softened slightly; lowers dividend by 25 pct
** "...the recovery in Parcels margin will take longer than expected with arrivals scheduling now problematic and Mail margins are lower than anticipated," Investec says
** Brokerage reduces TP to 380p from 485p, and recommendation to "Add" from "Buy"
** European postal firms are having to slash costs and invest in new technology and services as they try to stay ahead of new entrants in the lucrative parcel delivery market
** Stock falls as much as 17 pct, one of the top losers on the FTSE All Share Index and the FTSE All Share Industrial Transportation Index
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.