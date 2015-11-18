(fixes headline)
** Aircraft engines maker falls c.3 pct as multiple
brokers cut target prices on the stock following last week's
profit warning
** Investec cuts PT to 420p from 520p, rating "sell"; Kepler
Cheuvreux reduces TP to 470p from 660p
** RR issued its fourth profit warning in just over a year
and said it could cut dividend payments
** "The latest profit warning is unlikely to be Rolls' last
and we continue to see further downside risk to consensus
forecasts in the short and medium term," Investec says
** Stock top FTSE-100 loser and among top fallers on
Stoxx 600
