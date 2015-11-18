(fixes headline)

** Aircraft engines maker falls c.3 pct as multiple brokers cut target prices on the stock following last week's profit warning

** Investec cuts PT to 420p from 520p, rating "sell"; Kepler Cheuvreux reduces TP to 470p from 660p

** RR issued its fourth profit warning in just over a year and said it could cut dividend payments

** "The latest profit warning is unlikely to be Rolls' last and we continue to see further downside risk to consensus forecasts in the short and medium term," Investec says

** Stock top FTSE-100 loser and among top fallers on Stoxx 600