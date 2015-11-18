Nov 18 Hefei Meiling Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.57 billion yuan ($245.95 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

* Says shares to resume trading on nov 19

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HWnE9K; bit.ly/1HWnIpQ

($1 = 6.3834 Chinese yuan renminbi)