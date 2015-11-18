UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 18 Gansu Yasheng Industrial Group Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 105.4 million yuan ($16.51 million) in expansion of potato powder production line
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Yg9uEr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3834 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.