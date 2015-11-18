UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
** Gambling technology company down c.3 pct, one of the top losers on FTSE-250 midcap index
** PTEC expects a decision from UK financial watchdog on Plus500 acquisition in Dec
** Plus500 deal had been expected to be completed by the end of Sept
** Last month Playtech said it was formally challenging a Central Bank of Ireland decision opposing its $105-million acquisition of online derivatives broker Ava Trade (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February