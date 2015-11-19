UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 19 Dalian Friendship Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire credit-related assets for a combined 6.27 billion yuan ($982.37 million) via share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 3.0 billion yuan in private placement of shares to boost working capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1S5XaCU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3825 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.