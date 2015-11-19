Nov 19 Dalian Friendship Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire credit-related assets for a combined 6.27 billion yuan ($982.37 million) via share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 3.0 billion yuan in private placement of shares to boost working capital

($1 = 6.3825 Chinese yuan renminbi)