BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
Nov 19 Huawen Media Investment Corp
* Says shares to halt trading from Nov 20 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/214MWZz
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.