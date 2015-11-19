UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 19 Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Corp Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 960.1 million yuan ($150.43 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on Nov 20
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1I0NfJm; bit.ly/1MDB0UX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3825 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.