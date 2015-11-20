GIGABA SAYS NOT WALKING INTO TREASURY WITH PRECONCEIVED GROWTH PLANS, WILL FOLLOW WHAT WAS TABLED IN FEBRUARY BUDGET
Nov 20 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers raised questions over the clinical benefit of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's experimental treatment for a muscle-wasting disorder.
The FDA staff reviewers also expressed concerns over the side-effects of the drug, drisapersen, on kidneys, according to a regulatory document released on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1I3wGfR)
The staff recommended BioMarin conduct additional studies on the drug's effect in children 5 years or younger and on how the body's immune system reacted to the drug.
BioMarin's shares fell 7.8 percent to $95.01 in premarket trading on Friday. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
